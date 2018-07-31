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SEVENTH PLANK COMMUNISM; EXTENSION OF FACTORIES & INSTRUMENTS OF PRODUCTION OWNED BY THE STATE
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6 views • July 31, 2018
Every business in the United States is an extension of factories and the instruments of production owned by the state - they are called corporations, companies, sole proprietorship, etc.
Corporations are creatures of the state. The state is their creator. The state is their partner. The state is their god. Corporations are nothing more than an extension of government power.
Corporations are creatures of the state. The state is their creator. The state is their partner. The state is their god. Corporations are nothing more than an extension of government power.
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