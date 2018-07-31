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MFA News Report "The Carr Fires in California Started by a Car"
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72 views • July 31, 2018
The Carr Fire in Shasta County, currently the largest in the state, began July 23 when a vehicle suffered mechanical failure and has so far scorched 38 594 hectares (95 368 acres) of land. By late July 29 (local time), the fire was 17% contained, up from just 5% earlier in the day.
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