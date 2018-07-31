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GRENFELL APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE LONDON UK 6-14-17 “DOOMED FROM THE BEGINNING ”
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23 views • July 31, 2018
GRENFELL APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE LONDON UK 6-14-17 “DOOMED FROM THE BEGINNING ”
Listen to what an Expert says in June of 2018 on SKY News that the Building should have been evacuated in 45 minutes
No Smoke Hoods - You could Die from Smoke Inhalation
Medical Fact - 3 Minutes No Air - We as Humans Will Die
www.ase-safety.com
Listen to what an Expert says in June of 2018 on SKY News that the Building should have been evacuated in 45 minutes
No Smoke Hoods - You could Die from Smoke Inhalation
Medical Fact - 3 Minutes No Air - We as Humans Will Die
www.ase-safety.com
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