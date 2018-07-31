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Cup of the Lord Part 3
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1 view • July 31, 2018
Psalms 23:5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Psalms 116:13 I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the LORD.
Habakkuk 2:16 the cup of the LORD'S right hand shall be turned unto thee, and shameful spewing shall be on thy glory.
Jeremiah 51:7 Babylon hath been a golden cup in the LORD'S hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; ...
Psalms 116:13 I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the LORD.
Habakkuk 2:16 the cup of the LORD'S right hand shall be turned unto thee, and shameful spewing shall be on thy glory.
Jeremiah 51:7 Babylon hath been a golden cup in the LORD'S hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; ...
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