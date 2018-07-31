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Satan's Great Deception of the Church Part 4 Man of sin
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11 views • July 31, 2018
The man of sin, called the beast, antichrist or son of perdition
The great deception of the church by Satan.
Matthew 24:24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.
The great deception of the church by Satan.
Matthew 24:24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.
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