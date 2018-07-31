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FARMLANDS (2018) Official Documentary
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99 views • July 31, 2018
The TRUE story of what's going on in South Africa! And...remember, Obama is backing their terrorist government.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_bDc7FfItk
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_bDc7FfItk
NO CENSORSHIP ON MY WEBSITE: WHAT'S GOING ON NEWS: http://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/
DON’T FORGET TO GET OUR FREE APP for your android phones. Android only.
EMAIL: [email protected] Twitter @WGONLinda
real.video/channel/linkirb1
Our channel on BitChute is WGON: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
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