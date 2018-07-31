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CHILD SUPPORT FRAUD-MY STORY
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33 views • July 31, 2018
THIS IS MY DOCUMENTATION OF WHAT I HAVE DONE TO GET CHILD SUPPORT OUT OF MY LIFE. FAMILY COURT IS A COMPLETE FRAUD AND THINKS THEY ARE HELPING THE CHILDREN. WHAT I HAVE LEARNED IS THAT THE STATE "CONTRACTS" WITH THE FEDS TO BENEFIT THE STATE TREASURY, AND THEY RECEIVE 66 CENTS FOR EVERY DOLLAR THEY COLLECT, THEY DON'T FOLLOW DUE PROCESS, NO JURY TRIAL, AND YOU HAVE NO SAY IN WHAT THEY DO. YOU ARE THEIR SLAVE!!! WELL, I AM NOT THEIR SLAVE, NOR WILL I SIT BY WHILE OTHERS ARE TERRORIZED.
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