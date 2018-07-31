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Autism Redefined : Fever & Microbes Role In Detox
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27 views • July 31, 2018
This Autism Redefined video 'Fever & Microbes Role In Detox' looks at a surprising line of thought that in many people, especially, High Inflammation / Famine Storage Types, when they become overloaded in toxins and nutrients, their immune system lowers.
This is to allow microbes who are designed with molecular mimicry for specific areas of glycosugar, to attach instead to the 'glycolipids,' and trigger an inflammatory autoimmune cascade, designed by Nature to help the person detox.
This is to allow microbes who are designed with molecular mimicry for specific areas of glycosugar, to attach instead to the 'glycolipids,' and trigger an inflammatory autoimmune cascade, designed by Nature to help the person detox.
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