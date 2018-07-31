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Autism Redefined : Overshooting Your Genetic Limit
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29 views • July 31, 2018
This one minute video questions if the increase in inflammatory symptoms, including, Autism, Lyme, MS, ADHD, Neuropathy and more, is due in part to environmental factors exceeding our genetic storage limit?
It mentions how the beneficial role of microbes to initiate fever & detox is important for Famine Storage Genetic Types.
It mentions how the beneficial role of microbes to initiate fever & detox is important for Famine Storage Genetic Types.
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