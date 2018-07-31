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Flat Earth Clues Mark Sargent
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609 views • July 31, 2018
Are we inside a Truman show enclosed world, thousands of miles wide? This is part of a series of videos that shows not only is it possible, but likely.
The Flat Earth awakening is the biggest story to hit this world in Millennia.
The Flat Earth awakening is the biggest story to hit this world in Millennia.
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