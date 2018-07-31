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Autism Redefined Part 4 : Total Body Shutdown
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23 views • July 31, 2018
This is Part 4 of the Autism Redefined Series.
This video is called 'Total Body Shut Down' because it explains my hypothesis of how the over stored human body descends into a slowed metabolic state.
I question if today's inflammatory symptoms, including Autism, are actually signals from an overloaded body to slow down to allow time to detox & renew.
I explore the role of genetics, Non Secretor status, lysosomal storage disorders & the role of vitamin B6 / P5P in signalling feast or fast.
This video is called 'Total Body Shut Down' because it explains my hypothesis of how the over stored human body descends into a slowed metabolic state.
I question if today's inflammatory symptoms, including Autism, are actually signals from an overloaded body to slow down to allow time to detox & renew.
I explore the role of genetics, Non Secretor status, lysosomal storage disorders & the role of vitamin B6 / P5P in signalling feast or fast.
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