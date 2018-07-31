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AAHS MERCK'S LIES DECEIT ABOUT ALUMINIUM VACCINE ADJUVANTS Dr Suzanne Humphries
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1161 views • July 31, 2018
AAHS MERCK'S DIRTY LITTLE SECRET - LIES & DECEIT ABOUT ALUMINIUM VACCINE ADJUVANTS. With 10 minute addition. Please see original video for links to more information & videos. Courtesy of Palmer Harsanyi Published on 26 Jul 2017 AAHS - A history of silent complicity - Mercks dirty little secret (the aluminium in HPV-vaccine)
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