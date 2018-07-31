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Autism Redefined Part 3 :The High Inflammation Type
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29 views • July 31, 2018
This is the 3rd video in the Autism Redefined series.
It details more of the differences in genetics which make approximately 10-15% of people highly at risk from environment inflammation, especially, early inflammation.
It explores the start of the path to metabolic slow down in the body, and how messages are transmitted about the stress levels in the body, either induced by sudden environmental stressors, or a longer term overload of the Lysosomal Storage Cells in preparation for famine.
It details more of the differences in genetics which make approximately 10-15% of people highly at risk from environment inflammation, especially, early inflammation.
It explores the start of the path to metabolic slow down in the body, and how messages are transmitted about the stress levels in the body, either induced by sudden environmental stressors, or a longer term overload of the Lysosomal Storage Cells in preparation for famine.
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