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Autism Redefined Part 2 : Getting Into & Out of Pre-Hibernation
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40 views • July 31, 2018
This is the second video in the Autism Redefined Series.
It follows up on my hypothesis that people with Autism & most inflammatory symptoms, may be in an imposed pre-hibernation state. This video explores the genetic & epigenetic factors that are triggering upregulated gene switches, to programme increasing number of babies to be born with a high inflammatory defense against stress.
It follows up on my hypothesis that people with Autism & most inflammatory symptoms, may be in an imposed pre-hibernation state. This video explores the genetic & epigenetic factors that are triggering upregulated gene switches, to programme increasing number of babies to be born with a high inflammatory defense against stress.
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