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John Guandolo: John Brennan Went from Communism to Islam
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20 views • July 30, 2018
John Guandolo of understandingthethreat.com discusses John Brennan's communism and conversion to Islam. Also how the Islamic threat is not understood by the West. And hey, radical left, once Islam takes over, the first one in their sites to kill are YOU.
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