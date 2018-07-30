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Autism Redefined : Part 1
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71 views • July 30, 2018
I am exploring the possibility that Autism and most inflammatory diseases are actually pre-hibernation signals being triggered in specific genetic Types. I call this unique type 'The High Inflammation / Famine Storage Type.
This genetic type has an increased ability to store in lysosomal storage in preparation for famine, they also have an increased protective inflammatory response, triggered by inappropriate foods, viruses, toxins, external inflammation and stress.
This genetic type has an increased ability to store in lysosomal storage in preparation for famine, they also have an increased protective inflammatory response, triggered by inappropriate foods, viruses, toxins, external inflammation and stress.
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