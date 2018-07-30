Episode #1337 - The Pete Santilli Show - Monday - July 30, 2018

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Today’s Featured Guest On The Pete Santilli Show: Mark Robinson, Mr. “I AM THE MAJORITY”
Show notes & headline links:
http://thepetesantillishow.com/episode1337/
IN SEARCH OF LIBERTY
"...a Back To The Future-esque Presentation of our Constitution..." - Pete Santilli
WATCH THE TRAILER: http://InSearchOfLiberty.com