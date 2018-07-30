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Is Evolution Wrong?
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20 views • July 30, 2018
EVOLUTION IS WRONG?
If the earth is young, then Darwinism must be abandoned. How do we date rocks? Is this planet really 4.5 billion years old? What is the significance of the human footprints discovered by Mary Leakey in Africa in 1976? Does history, geology and biology support Young Earth Science (YES)?
If the earth is young, then Darwinism must be abandoned. How do we date rocks? Is this planet really 4.5 billion years old? What is the significance of the human footprints discovered by Mary Leakey in Africa in 1976? Does history, geology and biology support Young Earth Science (YES)?
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