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Latest Vaccine Scandals, Suppressed Cancer Files and Cover Ups
Leak Project
Leak Project
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321 views • July 30, 2018
A Leak Project Subscriber, Disabled Veteran, Husband & Father Needs Your Help, His 2 Year Old Son has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia https://www.gofundme.com/help-johnny-fight-lukemia

Cancer risk associated with SV40 polio vaccine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10472327

Scientists suggest that cancer is man made
http://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/scientists-suggest-that-cancer-is-man-made/
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healthcancervaccinelatestdangerspolioscandalssv40
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