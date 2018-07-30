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Latest Vaccine Scandals, Suppressed Cancer Files and Cover Ups
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321 views • July 30, 2018
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Cancer risk associated with SV40 polio vaccine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10472327
Scientists suggest that cancer is man made
http://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/scientists-suggest-that-cancer-is-man-made/
Cancer risk associated with SV40 polio vaccine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10472327
Scientists suggest that cancer is man made
http://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/scientists-suggest-that-cancer-is-man-made/
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