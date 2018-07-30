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Global Temps Rising at Alarming Rate, Freaking Out Scientists & Earth is Expanding, Latest
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50 views • July 30, 2018
Experts warn of More Fires, Less Snow, Dead Trees and Insect Problems.
Lake Tahoe's warming temperatures are alarming researchers
https://www.kcra.com/article/lake-tahoe-s-warming-temperatures-are-alarming-researchers/22567951
Scientists: Lake Tahoe Experienced a Record-Breaking Year in 2015
https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/scientists-lake-tahoe-experienced-record-breaking-year-2015-0/
Exclusive Content @ http://www.leakproject.com
YouTube Channel @ http://www.youtube.com/clandestinetimelord
Lake Tahoe's warming temperatures are alarming researchers
https://www.kcra.com/article/lake-tahoe-s-warming-temperatures-are-alarming-researchers/22567951
Scientists: Lake Tahoe Experienced a Record-Breaking Year in 2015
https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/scientists-lake-tahoe-experienced-record-breaking-year-2015-0/
Exclusive Content @ http://www.leakproject.com
YouTube Channel @ http://www.youtube.com/clandestinetimelord
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