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There are NO Refugees in Europe. Proof
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111 views • July 30, 2018
Millions of young healthy men crossed illegally the European borders, with the help of a Israeli NGO (funded by the Israeli government), settled into our cities, receive free housing, free food, free money and free access to everything that our ancestors and we build. I will prove that not a single one of them is a refugee fleeing war. Most of them come from South Asia (Pakistan, Bangladesh), Africa (Congo, Somalia), South America (Venezuela, Chile), Jamaica, Cuba and the Caribic.
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