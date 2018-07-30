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How to use a Ukraine made 'Motor Sich" brand cream separator
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47 views • July 30, 2018
I have both a manual and an electric model of this tool, in the hopes of producing healthy heavy cream for the co-op.
The major issue with this machine is the fragileness and finicky nature of the adjustment to thicken or thin the cream. I was VERY happy with my first batch of cream. It was thick enough for a spoon to stand up in it and keeps extremly well compared to thinner creme. It has been a problem however reproducing that excellent first result.
The major issue with this machine is the fragileness and finicky nature of the adjustment to thicken or thin the cream. I was VERY happy with my first batch of cream. It was thick enough for a spoon to stand up in it and keeps extremly well compared to thinner creme. It has been a problem however reproducing that excellent first result.
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