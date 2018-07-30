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EMERGENCY BROADCAST Defcon 1 SPAIN 2018 (a POSEIDON Video)
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168 views • July 30, 2018
Quote from POSEIDON
This is an emergency Broadcast!
Spain is at Defcon 1.
Do not be alarmed. This is satire.
Comments from Escape To Freedom "Be very very alarmed & get ready for Civil War"
These boys are comming to the USA & Canada.
After a reality check & a discussion & drink with friends, Get locked & loaded!
A Canuck Stuck in Germanistan! Sky
POSEIDON
☑️Videos: http://t.co/Upn3i8U5vM
☑️Live Streams: http://t.co/3JazN3CzXt
☑️BitChute: http://www.bitchute.com/channel/posei...
This is an emergency Broadcast!
Spain is at Defcon 1.
Do not be alarmed. This is satire.
Comments from Escape To Freedom "Be very very alarmed & get ready for Civil War"
These boys are comming to the USA & Canada.
After a reality check & a discussion & drink with friends, Get locked & loaded!
A Canuck Stuck in Germanistan! Sky
POSEIDON
☑️Videos: http://t.co/Upn3i8U5vM
☑️Live Streams: http://t.co/3JazN3CzXt
☑️BitChute: http://www.bitchute.com/channel/posei...
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