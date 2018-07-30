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EVIDENCE of GOD | WatchmanReview
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24 views • July 30, 2018
Can one prove the existence of the Biblical God? If there is proof, does this mean we should believe? What are we not being told...and would it even change one's mind? It's time to examine the evidence and make a decision about where we each stand. Let me show you...what I see.
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