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HELLARY : THE WITCH OF THE WEST
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45 views • July 30, 2018
The Clinton Foundation receives millions from Wall Street banks, hedge funds, cartels and their related foundations. How can Hillary to have any independence on fighting Wall Street when her palms are greased by Barclays, Fidelity, Citibank, Duke Energy, ExxonMobil, George Soros’ Open Society Institute and countless other Wall Street tentacles? Even Chelsea Clinton’s own husband, Mark Mezvinsky, is a hedge fund operator currently trying to recoup millions in lost investments in Greece.,
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