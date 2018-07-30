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Nebraska retiree uses earth tubes to heat and grow oranges in the snow
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295 views • July 30, 2018
This is a great idea. If the "Food Freedom Ministry" is to produce much of our food locally, we should investigate the use of "earth tubes" in order to grow some warm weather crops. I will be trying some cold resistant Avocado varieties this year and will report back as to my success or failure. FYI Benjamin Franklin used earth tubes to cool his home. (They cool in summer and heat in winter)
There are quit a few more videos on this topic, I will be uploading some more in the future
There are quit a few more videos on this topic, I will be uploading some more in the future
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