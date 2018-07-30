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THEY WANT YOU UNARMED, DUMB AND SILENT!!
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454 views • July 30, 2018
THE DEEP STATE ARE TRYING DESPERATELY TO SHUT DOWN THE CONSERVATIVE VOICE ON THE INTERNET AND IN MEDIA. THEY ARE COMING AFTER ALEX JONES AND OTHER BIG NAME COMMENTATORS. IF THEY SUCCEED ---WE ARE NEXT! PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!!
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