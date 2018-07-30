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Deceived by the truth
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28 views • July 30, 2018
You are most vulnerable to deception when you are convinced you are right.
This is a study on “pseudos”, where we get “lie”, “liar”, “falsely called”, etc., plus “false Christs” (“pseudochristos”).
Consider looking at Genesis 3, John 8, Romans 9:6, 1st John 2, 2nd Thessalonians 2, etc.
Notes at: http://kozlowski.org/2017-11-29+1
RSS: http://Kozlowski.org/_Feed
This is a study on “pseudos”, where we get “lie”, “liar”, “falsely called”, etc., plus “false Christs” (“pseudochristos”).
Consider looking at Genesis 3, John 8, Romans 9:6, 1st John 2, 2nd Thessalonians 2, etc.
Notes at: http://kozlowski.org/2017-11-29+1
RSS: http://Kozlowski.org/_Feed
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