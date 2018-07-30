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Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin - Button Eyes (featuring Chip the Black Boy)
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5 views • July 30, 2018
http://www.electric-phantom.com
https://electricphantom.bandcamp.com/
Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin's second video from her new album, I Left My Heart In Uncanny Valley.
Music/Lyrics Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin
Remix/Rap Chip the Black Boy
Audio Engineering Mr. Finkle
© 2018 Electric Phantom
Full length Chip the Black Boy album available at:
http://ArtByLiebeHart.com
Additional dummy footage Nicolas Caesar, Fickles the Clown, Jonah Th'Mole Mociun, Greg Rivera
https://electricphantom.bandcamp.com/
Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin's second video from her new album, I Left My Heart In Uncanny Valley.
Music/Lyrics Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin
Remix/Rap Chip the Black Boy
Audio Engineering Mr. Finkle
© 2018 Electric Phantom
Full length Chip the Black Boy album available at:
http://ArtByLiebeHart.com
Additional dummy footage Nicolas Caesar, Fickles the Clown, Jonah Th'Mole Mociun, Greg Rivera
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