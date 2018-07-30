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Elites Using Black Eyes As Sign For Pedophile Club?
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882 views • July 30, 2018
Why are so many elite politicians, celebrities and world leaders sporting a black eye? What does it mean? Is it part of a pedophile ritual? Is this an initiation rite into the Illuminati? Is there a Satanic connection? Are souls being absorbed? Are dark forces now in control? Is this a secret sign that the end times are here? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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