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Episode #2 - When God Came Down
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4 views • July 30, 2018
Today we're continuing the series entitled - Revival Fires.
This is part 2 "When God Came Down".
As a born-again believer in Jesus Christ you are now forgiven, healed, and delivered from the power of darkness.
You can connect with us at the following:
https://www.kingdomrock.org/
Find us on your Podcast App - Pastor Mark Stroud or Kingdom Rock Family Worship Center
Check our website for more media links:
https://www.kingdomrock.org/
ROKU: Kingdom Rock TV
This is part 2 "When God Came Down".
As a born-again believer in Jesus Christ you are now forgiven, healed, and delivered from the power of darkness.
You can connect with us at the following:
https://www.kingdomrock.org/
Find us on your Podcast App - Pastor Mark Stroud or Kingdom Rock Family Worship Center
Check our website for more media links:
https://www.kingdomrock.org/
ROKU: Kingdom Rock TV
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