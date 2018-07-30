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Who is Llama Karuna Seva? An Introduction.
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17 views • July 30, 2018
In 1987 he was taken off world to learn the age old question: "Why are we here?"
This is the introductory video that will lead you to other videos describing what he was shown while somewhere else in our Universe. Based on a true story. Llama Karuna Seva is his pen name. It translates to " Teacher of Compassionate Selfless Service". You can call him David.
This is the introductory video that will lead you to other videos describing what he was shown while somewhere else in our Universe. Based on a true story. Llama Karuna Seva is his pen name. It translates to " Teacher of Compassionate Selfless Service". You can call him David.
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