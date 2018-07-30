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Dr Shiva Ayyadurai on the Dangers of GMOs
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1095 views • July 30, 2018
V. A. Shiva, the inventor of email and recipient of the first US Copyright for "EMAIL", holds four degrees from M.I.T and is a scientist-technologist, entrepreneur and educator, a Fulbright Scholar, Lemelson-MIT Awards Finalist and Westinghouse Science Talent Honors Award recipient.
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NO CENSORSHIP ON MY WEBSITE: WHAT'S GOING ON NEWS: http://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/
EMAIL: [email protected] Twitter @WGONLinda
Our channel on BitChute is WGON: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
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