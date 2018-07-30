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Geoengineering Event Cancelled Due to California Fires
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198 views • July 30, 2018
An event scheduled for 7/18/2018 was cancelled due to fires that occurred in the area. This is exactly what Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org has been talking about for years. Much more information at the website.
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