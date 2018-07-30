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Infowars Is Fighting Orwellian Propaganda Campaign
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100 views • July 30, 2018
The enemies of the American people are putting out talking points to smear president Trump and Alex Jones. Trump is being accused of being “Orwellian” when actually the establishment is trying to control what the public believes.
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