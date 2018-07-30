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Gift From God
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28 views • July 30, 2018
I can’t read music, but God has given me a great gift that I love to share with anyone who will listen. I play by ear. My favorite thing to do is play my favorite songs and them add my improvisation over the top as a second player.
I have lots of things I want to post about in many areas but this is just a start so I won’t have an empty page.
I have lots of things I want to post about in many areas but this is just a start so I won’t have an empty page.
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