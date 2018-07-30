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A Very Angry Canadian--The BS FAKEFUGEE INVASION of Canada
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74 views • July 30, 2018
A Canuck Stuck in Europe trying to bring my recognized refugee wife legally to Canada for over7years.
Its impossible!
Meanwhile tens of thousands of Freeloaders, Fake Fugees,Scam Artists,Criminals & Bullshit artists break multiple laws to Invade Canada.
The lies of the previous Canadian Minister of Immigration JohnMcCallum
Title: "'Many, many places in Canada' crying out for refugees: McCallum"
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/many-many-places-in-canada-crying-out-for-refugees-mccallum-1.2744755
Its impossible!
Meanwhile tens of thousands of Freeloaders, Fake Fugees,Scam Artists,Criminals & Bullshit artists break multiple laws to Invade Canada.
The lies of the previous Canadian Minister of Immigration JohnMcCallum
Title: "'Many, many places in Canada' crying out for refugees: McCallum"
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/many-many-places-in-canada-crying-out-for-refugees-mccallum-1.2744755
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