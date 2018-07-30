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LAS VEGAS 11: CONCLUSIONS
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236 views • July 30, 2018
HDRCFXCornwallis the video creator
A detailed look at a very fake scene. Why was Fox news pushed back? Obvious is obvious. Fox used the Army Moulage trucks as an interview backdrop, they knew! A look at the Smith-Mundt Act and the legal "obligation" of TV news, to broadcast the truth.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
A detailed look at a very fake scene. Why was Fox news pushed back? Obvious is obvious. Fox used the Army Moulage trucks as an interview backdrop, they knew! A look at the Smith-Mundt Act and the legal "obligation" of TV news, to broadcast the truth.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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