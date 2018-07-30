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VIDEO: "Invade And Conquer Europe," Says Imam In Denmark
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19 views • July 30, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage of an Imam currently living and preaching in Denmark who openly calls for another Muslim jihad to rage across Europe where Muslims invade and conquer the continent.
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