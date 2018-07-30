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Irish Blood and Soil
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34 views • July 30, 2018
Irish by White Blood Alone
Ireland Ours by White Ancestral Birthright Alone
Unique Celtic genes set us a race apart - Independent.ie
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/unique-celtic-genes-set-us-a-race-apart-26237637.html
More About Genes - The Irish Really are a race apart
By Dr. Emmeline Hill
Inside Ireland
http://www.insideireland.com/sample19.htm
St. Brendan Discovers America
http://www.irishcentral.com/roots/Did-the-Irish-and-St-Brendan-discover-America-first---VIDEO-122819739.html
Ireland Ours by White Ancestral Birthright Alone
Unique Celtic genes set us a race apart - Independent.ie
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/unique-celtic-genes-set-us-a-race-apart-26237637.html
More About Genes - The Irish Really are a race apart
By Dr. Emmeline Hill
Inside Ireland
http://www.insideireland.com/sample19.htm
St. Brendan Discovers America
http://www.irishcentral.com/roots/Did-the-Irish-and-St-Brendan-discover-America-first---VIDEO-122819739.html
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