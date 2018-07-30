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LAS VEGAS 12: UPDATES, PAPERWORK, MOTIVE, WATCHERS, FEATURE
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104 views • July 30, 2018
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A look at recently released photos of room 32-135. Are they dancing around official paperwork? "Q" Was the motive for Vegas a deep state plot to repeal the 2nd Amendment as part of a wider plan to weaken the United States?
Contact [email protected]
All graphical work considered.
Donate PayPal paypal.me/HDRCFX
Donate Bitcoin 132DjbaAUBNxeBx7tUjVnmVBj8kmaYrRL3
Donate Ether 0x5b8FDcbfF98C2344a664Be7528C6F00c2B85ecA6
A look at recently released photos of room 32-135. Are they dancing around official paperwork? "Q" Was the motive for Vegas a deep state plot to repeal the 2nd Amendment as part of a wider plan to weaken the United States?
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