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Government tracks EVERYONE
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115 views • July 30, 2018
REAL reason they track EVERYONE
The title of the video says it all.
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in video are in my poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/07/13/real-reason-government-tracks-everyone/
The title of the video says it all.
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in video are in my poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/07/13/real-reason-government-tracks-everyone/
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