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Joel Gilbert: Democrats Are Like Little Children
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24 views • July 30, 2018
From playing doctor (obamacare), playing government, riding bikes, resisting authority, etc. it goes on and on. In 2016 the adults showed up to the polls and made a big change, and now the children are throwing a tantrum.
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