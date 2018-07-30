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Sunday with Charles – CHICAGO with Special Guests Judge Jeanine Pirro and Fabien Chalandon
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26 views • July 30, 2018
The Mueller–Rosenstein attempted Coup against President Donald J. Trump is nothing more than an underhanded attempt to cover up MASSIVE CORRUPTION under Barack Obama. Judge Jeanine Pirro and Fabien Chalandon join us to talk some sense into lefty maniacs suffering from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)
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