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Finally, the Truth is Out...General Custer was set up by President Grant and his Secret War Cabinet
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28 views • July 30, 2018
New information based on William D. Nugent's manuscript. William was one of General Custer's closest friends who witnessed and survived the Little Bighorn battle. Threatened with life in prison or outright death if he were to speak to the press about what he witnessed leading up to, at that battle and afterwards, William kept quiet until he could take it no more. Custer was set up for a false flag operation by Grant and his secret war cabinet. Proven in Supreme Court.
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