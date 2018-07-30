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Quail The Perfect Urban Pet
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143 views • July 30, 2018
Here is my take on raising quail and enjoying the super healthy quail eggs with minimal effort and hardly any spending. It is easy, it is enjoyable and it gives eggs that are super healthy. In this video Eva answers questions like how do the quail eggs taste, why quail eggs do not have salmonella like chicken eggs can, etc.
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