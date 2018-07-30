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Cold Case Crowdsource Investigation – The Strange Death of Peter Smith Part 3
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83 views • July 30, 2018
It's been more than one year since the strange death of Peter W Smith. Officially ruled a suicide, questions surround the suffocation by helium at the Aspen Suites Hotel in Rochester, MN on May 14, 2017. Pepper Stanley and Charles Ortel join me as we open a crowdsource investigation and walk in the final steps of Peter W. Smith.
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