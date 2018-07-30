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John Mark Dougan LIVE in Red Square – Man on the Street in Moscow on Trump Putin Presidential Summit
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193 views • July 30, 2018
John Mark Dougan "Bad Volf" is living in exile in Russia after exposing extreme corruption within the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. John joins me live from Red Square in Moscow to discuss the historic Presidential summit from Russia's point of view.
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