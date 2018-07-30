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LAS VEGAS 16: THE BUILD (WIP)
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60 views • July 30, 2018
HDRCFXCornwall is the video creator
A quick look at progress on the 3D Venue Model. A look at the recently released video, allegedly of Stephen Paddock at the Mandalay Bay. Real life CPR vs "CPR" on a TOMManikin with internal bleeding reservoir.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
A quick look at progress on the 3D Venue Model. A look at the recently released video, allegedly of Stephen Paddock at the Mandalay Bay. Real life CPR vs "CPR" on a TOMManikin with internal bleeding reservoir.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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