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Dr. Jim Fetzer- The Las Vegas Shooting (03-01-2018) Complete Analysis on The Brian Rhue Show
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333 views • July 30, 2018
Dr. Jim Fetzer and Brian Rhue discuss the evidence that the Las Vegas shooting was a drill and no one died. In comparison, Sandy Hook was also discussed.
Further information can be found at jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com
Dr. Fetzer has given permission for this video to be posted by Conspiracy Truth
Further information can be found at jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com
Dr. Fetzer has given permission for this video to be posted by Conspiracy Truth
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